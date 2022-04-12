PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Petal met with Forrest County supervisors to request beautification projects on the Petal side of the upcoming East Hardy Street bridge. The bridge will connect Petal to Hattiesburg over the Leaf River.

Pine Belt News reported some of the measures would include green space.

The current bridge, which is 70 years old, sees 10,000 vehicles per day. It will remain open to traffic until the new bridge has been completed. Once the new bridge is completed, the old bridge will be used for pedestrians.

Funds for the project came from a 2018 special session of the Mississippi Legislature.