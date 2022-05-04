PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Petal are seeking solutions for the flooding that affects the downtown area when it rains. Pine Belt News reported the particular areas affected are Kola Street, East 2nd Avenue and Stevens Street.

Ward 1 Alderman Gerald Steele said city engineer John Weeks provided the board with some information about the flooding, but no solutions have been offered as of Tuesday, May 2.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the problem is that there is a 70-yard run with less than a foot drop from where the water is going to where it is gathering.

Steele said he will get with Weeks soon to try to get the work on a bid to fix the issue.