PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Petal man was arrested for allegedly firing a shot in the direction of his aunt and threatening to kill her husband.

Pine Belt News reported Matthew Thrash, 31, was charged with one count of aggravated assault. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on August 18 in the 100 block of Byrd Avenue in Petal.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told by witnesses that Thrash had fired a gun in the direction of his aunt while a child was in the home. The witnesses said Thrash then threatened to kill his aunt’s husband.

Police said they received a call the following day that Thrash had returned to the home. He was arrested without incident.

Thrash is being held in the Forrest County Correctional Facility until his initial appearance in court.