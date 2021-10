HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a Petal man for being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

Investigators said Brandon Brewer, 56, had a warrant out of Pearl River County for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

He was also found with a gun and is being charged with the same crime in Hattiesburg.

Brewer was arrested at the corner of Shelby and James Street in Hattiesburg at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, and he was booked at Forrest County Jail.