FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies announced a man was arrested on a child exploitation charge after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received multiple tips.

After an investigation, authorities executed search warrants on properties in Lamar County and Petal. They identified the suspect as James Abram, of Petal.

Abram was arrested on June 28, 2022, and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center. His bond was set at $75,000.