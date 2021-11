Petal man arrested for receiving stolen property (Courtesy of the Hattiesburg Police Department)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man for receiving stolen property on Thursday, November 4th.

Police said Jason Lester, 39, of Petal, was arrested on Broadway Drive for an active warrant for receiving stolen property. He also had an active warrant for arrest from Harrison County.

Lester was booked into the Forrest County Jail.