FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies arrested a 50-year-old man on Friday, January 21 for sexual battery of a child.

Deputies said David A. Batson, of Petal, was charged with sexual battery of a child under 14. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Investigators said Batson was released on a $35,000 bond.