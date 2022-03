HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Petal man was charged with commercial burglary in Hattiesburg on Saturday, March 12.

Hattiesburg police responded to a report of a commercial burglary of a portable storage container around 9:00 p.m. on Hardy Street. Police said Justin Evans, 34, was found walking nearby with building materials from the storage container.

Evans was booked into the Forrest County Jail.