PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Petal man is facing a sexual battery charge and multiple allegations on a Facebook page.

Pine Belt News reported Shane Coats, 32, was charged with sexual battery of a minor under the age of 14 by Petal police. His bond was set at $100,000 on Wednesday, May 19.

The newspaper reported that Coats has also been accused of child abuse, rape, theft and public masturbation in a Facebook group titled “Victims of Shane Coats.” While details of the sexual battery charge have not been released, a post in the group stated that the alleged victim is Coats’ daughter.

His mother, Hope Coats, made a statement apologizing to the alleged victims. She also said her son should not have been granted a bond because she believes he is a flight risk.

According to the newspaper, investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are looking into the allegations posted in the Facebook group.

Coats could face 40 to life in prison if convicted of sexual battery.