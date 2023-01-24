FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Petal man who was arrested on one count of sexual battery of a minor was indicted by a grand jury.

The indictment against Shane Coats was filed on January 17, according to Pine Belt News. Court documents state that the 32-year-old engaged in the activity one or more occasions between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.

Coats was arrested by Petal police in May 2022. He was taken to the Forrest County Correctional Facility and appeared in court the same month. His bond was set at $100,000.