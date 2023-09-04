PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Petal man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of sexual battery of a minor under the age of 14.

Pine Belt News reported Shane Coats pled guilty to the charge on August 22, 2023.

According to court documents, Coats was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) with 12 years to serve. After he’s released from prison, Coats will have to register as a sex offender.

Coats was arrested by Petal police in May 2022. He was later indicted on the sexual battery charge by a Forrest County grand jury.

Court documents showed that Coats assaulted the minor on one or more occasions between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.