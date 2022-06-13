PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Petal man charged with sexual battery of minor under the age of 14 will be sent before a grand jury.

Shane Coats, 32, was arrested in May by Petal police. He was also accused of child abuse, rape, theft and public masturbation in a Facebook group titled “Victims of Shane Coats.” While details of the sexual battery charge have not been released, a post in the group stated that the alleged victim is Coats’ daughter.

Pine Belt News reported Judge Michael Reed determined the case should be brought before a grand jury to decide if there is adequate basis for a criminal charge and trial. The decision was made during Coats’ preliminary hearing on Monday, June 13. Judge Reed also mandated that Coats wear a GPS ankle bracelet if he posts his $100,000 bond.