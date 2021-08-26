Petal man wanted for multiple burglaries in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a Petal man who is wanted in connection to two auto burglary incidents.

Police said Jason Lester, 39, has an active warrant for one count of receiving stolen property that occurred on May 12, 2021 in the 600 block of East 6th Street.

Lester is also wanted for questioning in an ongoing auto burglary investigation, into an incident that occurred in the 1000 block of Broadway Drive on August 23.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.