Petal may need $11M for water, sewer projects

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Petal want to implement sewer and water projects. Pine Belt News reported the Petal Board of Aldermen voted to accept an agreement with Shows, Dearman & Waits for between $9 million and $11 million in improvements in the city.

At this time, Mayor Tony Ducker said the city does not have the funds to meet the costs. However, the city could receive state funds to help finish the work.

City leaders are in possession of $1.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. They said another $1.3 million has been promised to Petal.

