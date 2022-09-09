PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – After nearly a week of heavy rains across Mississippi in August, Petal neighbors want to see solutions to flooding issues in some neighborhoods.

Pine Belt News reported a neighbor who lives in the Woodside Drive area near the railroad that runs parallel to U.S. 11 attended a recent Board of Aldermen meeting to bring attention to the overflow of Greens Creek. The neighbor said her home has flooded three times since she’s lived there. She suggested bigger culverts under the rail line so the creek can run out.

Mayor Tony Ducker said whatever the solution may be, it would be in partnership with Forrest County. He said the ideal situation would be to catch water before it crosses Evelyn Gandy Parkway and that he’s trying to find outside funding for the issue.

Ducker said conversations are being had about the flooding issue.