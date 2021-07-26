Petal Police Officer Rick Varner passes away

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal Mayor Tony Ducker announced one of the police department’s officers passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 24.
Prayers for the family of Rick Varner. He passed away unexpectedly yesterday. Rick faithfully served our city and the Petal PD most recently as our Animal Control Officer. I never knew a time I spoke with Rick that I didn’t walk away feeling better. I know he leaves big hole in the hearts of our PD and our City. Rest in peace Paw Paw! Arrangements will be posted when available.Petal Mayor Tony Ducker