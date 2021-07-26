Petal Police Officer Rick Varner passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Commission on School Accreditation (CSA) will meet on August 2 to determine if an extreme emergency situation exists that jeopardizes the safety, security and educational interests of the children enrolled in the Holmes County Consolidated School District.

The meeting will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the Central High School Building in Jackson. People may view the meeting remotely via live stream.