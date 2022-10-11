A new list from Forbes has determined the richest person in each state — as well as the source of their money. (Getty)

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – After Petal Police Chief Matthew Hiatt made a request for pay raises for officers in 2019, those measures were granted by city leaders in 2022.

Pine Belt News reported raises for other officials in the city were also approved.

Hiatt is now the highest-paid in officials in the city at $67,000 per year. He requested the following from the Petal Board of Aldermen in 2019:

$67,000 for himself

$60,000 for assistant chief

$54,000 for captain

$50,000 for lieutenant

$45,000 for officer

$40,000 for patrol officer

$41,025 for motorcycle officer

$34,875 for dispatcher

$36,814 for administrative assistant