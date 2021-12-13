Petal police to see pay raise from restaurant sales tax increase

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal police will soon see a pay increase from a three-percent sales tax increase at local restaurants.

Pine Belt News reported the increased sales tax is expected to generate $750,000 each year. The extra funds will go towards Petal’s Parks and Recreation Department, which will free up more money to be given other city departments like the Petal Police Department.

In August, 74% of voters voted for the tax increase. The increase only affects sales taxes at restaurants and went into effect in October. Property and ad valorem taxes will not be affected.