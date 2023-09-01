PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal Board of Aldermen agreed to extend the city’s garbage contract with the current provider, WastePro.

Pine Belt News reported the city entered into an Agreement in Principle with the company. The contract is expected to be voted on sometime in September.

The city first entered into an agreement with WastePro in 2013. The current contract with the company was set to expire on September 30.

Petal leaders considered two other bids for the contract, until they decided to stick with WastePro. The two other bids were submitted by Clearwater Solutions and Waste Management.