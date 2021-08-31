Petal resident to be featured in annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Petal resident will appear in the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation this year.

Zackery Wilson’s picture will be in the video, which will be presented on Saturday, September 18. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states.

According to leaders with the NDSS, the picture of Wilson was selected from more than 2,100 entries in the worldwide call for photos. His picture will be shown on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square.

The presentation will be live-streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30-10:30 a.m. ET on September 18.

Zackery Wilson (Courtesy: NDSS)

Wilson’s picture shows him ready to work out with FSFIT in Hattiesburg.