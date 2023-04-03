PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Work on the Longleaf Acres dam is finished, and the road opened back up on March 31.

Pine Belt News reported the road now features five inches of asphalt, a new spillway, a rebuilt graded slope and new clay material which has been raised by about 30 inches.

The work was necessary after the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) classified the dam as “high hazard.” It was determined that a failure of the dam could affect 12 homes downstream.

Work began in the spring of 2022. The project was expected to be completed by the end of the year, but poor weather conditions impeded efforts.

According to the newspaper, the last step of the project is to bring the water level of the lake back up to the previous height before work began.