PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Petal will save about $300,000 over the next few years following a decision to refinance city’s water and sewer bond.

Pine Belt News reported the Petal Board of Aldermen approved the refinancing of the bonds that were originally approved in 2006 and refinanced in 2015. The city expects to save $27,000 a year between now and 2023. The original savings were estimated to be $203,000, but higher rates increased the figure to $300,000.

Ridgeland-based Butler-Snow and investment banking company Raymond James handle the city’s water and sewer bond.

According to the newspaper, Petal neighbors will see a decrease of about $0.50 each month in the short term.