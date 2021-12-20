Petal School District releases 2021 school measurements

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal School District released this year’s Accountability Dashboard, an annual assessment that measures five indicators across the district.

The Hub City Spokes reported that the five measurements cover student learning, college and career readiness, hope and wellbeing, financials and teacher quality.

The newspaper wrote that the first first indictor, student learning, showed that Petal ranked number three in Mississippi for English Language Arts assessments and ranked first in math assessments.

The college and career readiness indicator reflected that the district has a 95.1% graduation rate, compared to the state’s 87.7%. In hope and wellbeing, 92.8% of parents said they were satisfied with the district’s education. The district’s financials are broken down by federal, state and local sources, according to the newspaper. Lastly, teacher quality measurements showed the district has 53 National Board Certified Teachers and 198 with a master’s degree.

The full report can be found here.