PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal School District (PSD) will host an inaugural job fair for non-licensed employees on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Candidates will have the opportunity to meet supervisors, to learn more about open positions and will be able to complete an online application.

Director of Human Resources Margaret Tynes said the school district is looking for teacher assistants, bus drivers, child nutrition workers and clerical employees. All full-time positions have paid health care benefits and workdays that follow the school calendar.

The job fair will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the PSD Central Office at 115 East Central Avenue in Petal. Click here to view job openings or to apply.