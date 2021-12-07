Petal School District to host teacher job fair January 2022

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal School District (PSD) will host its annual Teacher Job Fair from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The job fair will be held at the PSD Central Office located at 115 East Central Avenue in Petal.

Prospective teachers will have the opportunity to connect with principals and assistant principals face-to-face and take part in 10-minute mini-interviews for openings in the 2022-23 school year.

“The job fair serves us well by allowing principals to get a first impression of the pool of teachers interested in our district,” said Margaret Tynes, PSD director of human resources. “Each year, we are able to identify strong candidates at the fair who return for extensive interviews and are hired to teach.”

Interested candidates must submit the online registration form and complete the licensed personnel employment application found at www.petalschools.com. The deadline for registration is Tuesday, January 11.

Once registration has been submitted, applicants will receive a confirmation email with their interview time.