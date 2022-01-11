Petal School District to host Teacher Job Fair

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal School District (PSD) will host a Teacher Job Fair on Tuesday, January 25.

Interested participants must complete a registration form. Once completed, a confirmation email will be sent with a 10-minute reserved timeslot to interview with school principals. PSD will be accepting 48 participants for each grade span.

PSD leaders said the interviews serve as an initial introduction of candidates. When teacher openings become available, selected candidates will be called back for a full interview.

The Teacher Job Fair will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at 115 East Central Avenue in Petal. The registration deadline is Tuesday, January 11 and registration forms can be found here.