PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal School District (PSD) is currently renovating a former McDonald’s building for school use.

Pine Belt News reported the old McDonald’s building on East Central Avenue will be built into a space for school extracurricular activities. The roof of the building has already been renovated and a new HVAC system has been installed. The next step is to make the exterior of the building more aesthetically pleasing.

The former owner of the building, David McKellar, offered it as a donation to the City of Petal. The Petal Board of Aldermen said the city would have no use for the building and denied the offer. PSD then stepped in and took ownership.

Pine Belt News reported the technology will be installed for use during school hours and for extracurricular activities.