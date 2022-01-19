Petal school to host Step into STEM nights

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal Primary School (PPS) will host three Step into STEM nights for students and their families.

The events allow for participants to gain hands-on knowledge about Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

Dates and times are as follows:

Second Grade – Tuesday, February 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

– Tuesday, February 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. First Grade – Tuesday, February 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

– Tuesday, February 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pre-K and Kindergarten – Tuesday, February 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Chik-fil-A will also be available to purchase meals from during each session from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Participants are asked to park in front of the school, located at 60 Herrington Road, and enter through the front door. Call PPS at (601)-554-7244 for more information.