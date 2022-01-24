Petal school to offer new blended program for students with disabilities

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal Primary School (PPS) will launch the new Blended Pre-K Program during the 2022-2023 school year.

PPS leaders said 20 four-year-old students will be selected to join. Of those 20, students with a disability will make up 40%-50% of the class and general education students will make up 50%-60%. Students in the program will participate in activities that stimulate social, emotional, physical and cognitive growth.

The class is a free, full-day program. Potential students must live in Petal and be 4-years-old before September 1. PPS will be accepting applications between February 1 and February 28.

Applications will be reviewed in March. Applicants will also have to participate in an early learning screening to assess vocabulary and foundational skills. The screenings will be held on Tuesday, March 29 at PPS located at 60 Herrington Road in Petal. Parents will need to choose a screening time when filling out the application. Selected applicants will be notified by email between April 11 and April 15.

Call PPS at (601)-554-7244 for more information.