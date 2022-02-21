PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Petal is seeing the results of the 3% tax increase a restaurants.

Pine Belt News reported the amount of tax collection money the city’s received has increased each month. The Mississippi Department of Revenue sent a check for $78,112 in December, about $79,000 in January and about $87,000 for February.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said it costs about $65,000 each month to run the Parks and Recreation Department. He estimates that the city will receive an $81,000 check each month. Anything after the cost of the Parks and Recreation Department is open to future projects in the city.