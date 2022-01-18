Petal show choir to debut competition shows

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal High School show choir will debut its competition shows at its annual Grand Premiere on Saturday, January 29. The show will be held at the Petal Performing Arts Center.

Attendees will see the Innovations women’s show choir and the Soundsations mixed group perform at a 3:00 p.m. matinee or 7:00 p.m. showing. Tickets are $15 per person (Pre-K and under free) and will be available for purchase at the door.

“We are so excited to be able to debut our competition shows to a full crowd this year,” said Shanna Luckett, PHS director of choirs. “These students have been working on this show since October and can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Courtesy: Petal School District

The Innovations will perform their rendition of the movie “Miss Congeniality,” and the Soundsations will do their interpretation of the movie “Pleasantville.”