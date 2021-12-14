Petal student wins Hattiesburg’s NYE poster competition

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and Petal student Gretchen McClure pose in front of her winning art (Courtesy: Petal School District)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Petal student’s art was chosen to be featured on this year’s Midnight on Front Street New Year’s Eve celebration poster.

Gretchen McClure, a 6th grade student from Petal Upper Elementary, was named this year’s winner. Her art depicts a scene of a train rolling through Downtown Hattiesburg with fireworks in the sky.

The prompt for this year’s competition was: “From then to now. Artists can submit a work of art around their interpretation of the 1912 Hub Sign Illumination event, the 2018 Inaugural/ 2019 Hub Sign Drop – or a rendering of both.”

The last winner was Glenda Grubbs’ “Happy New Year Hub City.” Her artwork was used for the event poster in 2019.

Midnight on Front Street will be held in Downtown Hattiesburg on New Year’s Eve, starting at 8:00 p.m.