PETAL, Miss. (WJTV) – Petal students will return to school on Friday, July 21.

Students in grades K-6 with last names starting with the letter “A” through “L,” as well as all seventh and ninth graders, will return to school. All other students will return to class on Monday, July 24.

This is the second year Petal Schools will resume class in July. The modified schedule allows more breaks throughout the school year.

“The mindset is, ‘Hey, guys, let’s work hard for nine weeks, and then let’s take some time off to be with our family, to do things, to maybe have vacations at different times instead of only having vacations in the summer.’ And then you go to the second nine weeks, and you get two weeks off for Christmas. Nine more weeks, the third nine weeks. You get spring break and one extra week. Then nine more weeks, and then we close out, and you still get roughly eight weeks of summer for our students and seven weeks for our staff. So, we believe the schedule has really been beneficial in multiple ways as far as attendance, mental health, just taking care of our people to get breaks along the way but also to get enrichment and remediation opportunities for select students along the way as well,” explained Dr. Matthew Dillon, superintendent of the Petal School District.

Petal Schools will also provide Chrome books for all students this year. Students will no longer be allowed to bring devices from home.