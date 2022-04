PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal leaders voted to amend part of the city’s Code of Ordinances to allow individuals to apply for permits for alcohol sales to Petal River Park and Clinton Park.

Pine Belt News reported leaders approved the decision on Tuesday, April 19.

Individuals must now submit an application for each instance alcohol is to be sold. Permits can be applied for at Petal City Hall, located at 119 West 8thAvenue.