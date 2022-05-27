PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal Mayor Tony Ducker approved the building department to update the city’s zoning map.

Pine Belt News reported the current map is dated February 2015. City leaders said updating the map would provide more accurate planning documents for people looking to buy land in the city. It would also allow for upcoming developments to be correctly zoned.

The zoning map is made up of the following categories:

RF – Rural Fringe

R1 – Low Density Residential

R2 – Low-Medium Density Residential

R3 – High Density Residential

CO – Commercial Office

C1 – Neighborhood Commercial District

C2 – General Commercial District

C3 – Central Commercial District

I1 – Light Industrial District

I2 – Heavy Industrial District

MHP – Mobile Home Park District

PUD – Planned Unit Development

The updated map is expected to be completed by this fall.