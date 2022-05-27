PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal Mayor Tony Ducker approved the building department to update the city’s zoning map.
Pine Belt News reported the current map is dated February 2015. City leaders said updating the map would provide more accurate planning documents for people looking to buy land in the city. It would also allow for upcoming developments to be correctly zoned.
The zoning map is made up of the following categories:
- RF – Rural Fringe
- R1 – Low Density Residential
- R2 – Low-Medium Density Residential
- R3 – High Density Residential
- CO – Commercial Office
- C1 – Neighborhood Commercial District
- C2 – General Commercial District
- C3 – Central Commercial District
- I1 – Light Industrial District
- I1 – Heavy Industrial District
- MHP – Mobile Home Park District
- PUD – Planned Unit Development
The updated map is expected to be completed by this fall.