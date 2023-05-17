PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Residents within the Petal School District voted to approve a slight tax increase that would support the construction of a new elementary school and a multi-purpose center.

Pine Belt News reported a special bond referendum was held on May 16 on the 4.5 mill tax increase on property taxes. Eighty-percent of the voters were in favor of the increase.

The district’s new elementary school will be built on Herrington Road near Petal Primary School. The facility will be for third and fourth grade students.

The newspaper reported the current elementary school will become part of the Petal High School campus.

The multi-purpose facility will be built on the high school campus and will feature a gymnasium.