Petal woman found alive three days after car crash

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A Petal woman was found alive by a pedestrian three days after she crashed off of I-59.

The Laurel Leader Call reported that Shanna Culpepper, 31, was airlifted to a hospital after a pedestrian walking the interstate saw her vehicle and was able to get a driver to call 911 around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, November 22.

Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) believe Culpepper was heading north on I-59 when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed head-on into a concrete culvert near the Highway 588 bypass in Ellisville. She was trapped inside her car and was not visible to passing traffic.

The pedestrian who saw Culpepper said that he only saw her because he heard a scream and saw a light flashing.

Culpepper survived the crash but has serious injuries. She is being treated at a local hospital.

The crash is being investigated by MHP.