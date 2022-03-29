PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – In October 2021, officials from the Dynamic Dyslexia Design and Evaluation Center (3D School) announced the construction of a new $1 million building, which would bring six additional classrooms to its Petal campus.

Pine Belt News reported workers are putting the finishing touches on the building. The facility is expected to be completed in about a month.

Leaders said the extra classrooms will allow the school to up its enrollment to 200. They said fifth and sixth grade students will be in the new building starting in July 2022.

For more information on the 3D School, parents and guardians can call (601) 450-3333 or visit www.the3dschool.org.