PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal Board of Aldermen approved a $45,000 culvert replacement project for the Chapell Hill area during a Tuesday, June 7 meeting.

Pine Belt News reported the project will help relieve flooding and stormwater issues in the area. A larger culvert will be put across Garden Lane and another near Chapell Hill Road’s creek.

The project was initiated by Aldermen Steve Stringer. He said both of the current culverts are undersized and cause flooding.

According to the newspaper, the project is expected to begin in the next few months. The work will be completed by CB Developers. The project will be paid for by the city’s general fund.