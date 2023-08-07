PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The first medical marijuana dispensary in Petal has seen a lot of traffic during its first three weeks.

Pine Belt News reported Tortuga Cannabis Company opened in the 800 block of U.S. 11 on July 26, 2023. The business is also a growery, and customers can choose from different varieties of medical marijuana.

Mississippi medical marijuana patients must submit a medical marijuana card, which is issued to patients by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). They must also have a valid form of identification.

The grand opening for Tortuga Cannabis Company will be held on August 19, 2023.