Pharmacy owners sentenced for fraud, tax invasion in $200 million scheme

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)– U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett sentenced Glenn Doyle Beach, 47, of Sumrall, and Hope Thomley, 53, of Hattiesburg, for conspiring to commit health care fraud, conspiring to commit money laundering and tax evasion.

Judge Starrett also sentenced Howard “Randy” Thomley, 61, of Hattiesburg, for conspiracy to commit health care fraud, announced U.S.

Beach was sentenced to 156 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release; Thomley was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release; and Randy Thomley was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Beach and Hope Thomley were also sentenced for their role in a money laundering and tax evasion scheme that was used to conceal the fraudulent proceeds of the compounded medications scheme and evade taxes.

