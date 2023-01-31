HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Contractors will begin work on Phase Two for the Highway 49/Midtown Road construction project on Wednesday, February 1.

Hattiesburg leaders said drivers may encounter the following changes:

Camp Street, east of Hwy 49 will be closed between South 26th Avenue and South 25th Avenue.

Camp Street on the west side of Hwy 49 is now open to traffic between South 27th Avenue and South 28th Avenue.

According to leaders, access to the Forrest General Hospital Emergency Department has not changed:

From Highway 49: North and southbound traffic will continue to use Mamie Street as it currently exists.

From 28th Avenue: Traffic will use a temporary roadway across the FGH staff parking lot between 28th Avenue and Mamie Street.

Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg

This phase is the second of seven phases for the Highway 49 traffic improvement project between O’Ferral Street and Adeline Street.