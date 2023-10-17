HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Phase Three of the Highway 49/Midtown Road construction project started on Tuesday, October 17 in Hattiesburg.

According to city officials, Phase Three of the project is estimated to take between two to three months. Drivers will see the following changes made for the general flow of traffic:

Access to Adeline Street from Highway 49 or the Frontage Road/Service Drive will be closed.

Frontage Road/Service Drive will be closed between the front of Forrest General Hospital and Adeline Street.

This phase of the project includes the Highway 49/Adeline Street intersection, with the exception of signal operation. This phase includes:

Improvements to West Frontage Road;

The addition of a southbound turn lane on Highway 49

Median work for Highway 49 north and south of Adeline Street.

The project will expand access to Forrest General Hospital by shifting the Highway 49/Mamie Street traffic signal to Camp Street. An additional traffic signal will be installed at Highway 49/West Adeline.

Officials said the project will also improve traffic circulation on Arlington Loop and provide a more efficient route to Midtown from Highway 49. It will also provide a dedicated pedestrian and bicycle pathway from Kamper Park to Midtown.