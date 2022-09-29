HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Line workers with the Dixie Electric Power Association set out for Florida on Thursday, September 29.

Construction Supervisor Tommy Ulmer and 18 line workers are heading to Peace River Electric Power in Wauchula, Florida to restore power after Hurricane Ian struck their service area.

The Florida power company reported more than 49,000 members without power at the height of the outages, which is 89% of the meters they serve.

The company requested assistance, so Dixie Electric is sending line workers, bucket trucks, a track machine and other support vehicles.

“We are honored to go and help restore power to those in need. It is satisfying not just for the member having their power restored, but for us as well to be able to provide this service for them,” said Ulmer.

Dixie Electric Power Association serves Jones, Wayne, Perry, Forrest, Covington, Clarke and Jasper counties.