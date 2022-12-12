PICAYUNE, Miss. (WHLT) – Picayune police said a man was taken to a hospital after a chase when he swallowed cocaine and marijuana.

According to police, officers tried to make contact with a man riding an electric scooter on Jackson Landing Road near Beech Street around 10:30 p.m. on December 8, 2022. They said the man was obstructing traffic.

Investigators said the man, 47-year-old Stephen McDonald, ran from the scene. He was arrested after police used a taser. Police said McDonald struck an officer during the arrest.

According to police, McDonald was given medical attention and taken to the hospital because he swallowed cocaine and marijuana. They said additional cocaine and marijuana was found in McDonald’s mouth.

He was later transported to the Lenoir Rowell Criminal Justice Center on the following charges:

4 felony indictments for Sale of a controlled substance

3 bench warrants with Picayune PD

Possession with Intent to Distribute (crack cocaine)

Tampering with evidence (2 counts)

Possession of marijuana (misdemeanor)

Simple assault on officer (felony)

Obstructing traffic (misdemeanor)

Resisting arrest by fleeing (misdemeanor)

Disorderly conduct (misdemeanor)

Possession of paraphernalia (misdemeanor)