Pine Belt residents donate to hurricane victims

LAUREL, Miss. - LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV) - A fully loaded 18-wheeler from Laurel, Mississippi arrived in the Florida Panhandle to deliver relief supplies to victims of Hurricane Michael.

Powers Fire & Rescue conducted the drive for Florida residents whose homes were destroyed by Hurricane Michael earlier this month.

Pine Belt residents were asked to donate items like bottled water, sports drinks, non-perishable canned food items, baby formula, diapers and wipes as well as household items and cleaning supplies.

The 18-wheeler was donated by Ray Herndon, owner of Diamondback Training, LLC, to make the delivery.

The trailer was dropped at a First Baptist Panama City relief site in Fountain, Florida. The goods are being distributed to needed residents.

