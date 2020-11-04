Pine Belt voters discuss their perspectives on ballot

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – There have been long lines at voting precincts in Mississippi, but the lines became shorter during the evening hours in the Pine Belt.

While Mississippi is on track to surpass the number of votes cast during the 2016 presidential election, the Hyland Park polling location saw minimal activity from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Poll workers said they say 400 registered voters earlier in the day.

Mississippians will decide on a proposed design for the state flag and whether to approve of medical marijuana initiative.

