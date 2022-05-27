LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – City and county officials are finalizing plans for the new Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center.

The facility will be built in a remaining structure that was one of Mississippi’s first public housing units. The site is located at the Interstate 59 exit 95C at Leontyne Price Boulevard.

Laurel Rogers Museum of Art Director George Bassi will be responsible for finding an artist to install a mosaic sculpture adjacent to the new facility.

The center will provide travelers with trip planning information about the area and local attractions. It will also have public restrooms and a dog area for travelers.

The project will be paid for by the Laurel Housing Authority, the City of Laurel and the Jones County Board of Supervisors.

Laurel Architect Michael McKinnon said the project renovation is expected to be bid for in the next thirty days. He estimates the project will take ten months to complete.