HATTIESBURG, (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will host the 2022 Blaine Quarnstrom Playwright Series with playwright Phillip Howze from April 8 to April 10.

Phillip Howze is an associate senior lecturer on Theater, Dance & Media and Playwriting at Harvard University. Howze will host two public question-and-answer (Q&A) sessions on his working methods and industry trends. There will also be four writing workshops for students in both programs and a staged reading of the playwright’s work.

The Q&A sessions will be held in the Hartwig Theatre on Friday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 9 at 2:00 p.m. The first session will focus on the playwright’s specific works. The second session will focus on the current state of American theater.

View the full schedule here.