HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Police responded to a shooting in Hattiesburg on Monday, March 20.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just after 9:00 a.m. at 3610 Campbell Drive.

While at the scene, the officers were informed that two people got into an argument. They said one of them fired several shots during the incident.

HPD officials said no one was injured, and everyone involved was accounted for. They said charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.